Black Lung, the electro-industrial act led by David Thrussell (Snog and Soma), has released a video for the track “Euthanasia” taken from the new single “Depopulate” and the upcoming LP “The Brutal Gardener”.

While the limited art-edition 7″ vinyl is sold out, the digital single is still available of course.

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/album/depopulate">depopulate by black lung</a>

The 7″ vinyl features three tracks: “Euthanasia”, “Depopulate”, and an unreleased alternate take of the 1996 track “Sinister Control Minority”. Additionally, there are two digital-only tracks: “The Hegelian Dialectic” and a remix of “Sinister Control Minority” by The Namshub Of Enki.

Here’s the “Euthanasia” video.

About Black Lung

Black Lung is a project by David Thrussell, an Australian artist also involved with the industrial group Snog and the ambient project Soma. Black Lung debuted in 1994 with “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars”, an album mainly featuring instrumental tracks originally part of Snog’s debut and the single “Hey, Christian God”. However, Thrussell has distanced himself from the album’s version released by Machinery Records in Germany under the title “Silent Weapons for Silent Wars”, citing issues with the title, altered artwork, and track sequencing that compromised the album’s flow.

Over time, Black Lung has released more albums than Snog.

In 1999, Thrussell collaborated with John Sellekaers of Xingu Hill on the 10″ EP “The Andronechron Incident”, inspired by a lesser-known Italian sci-fi film, leading to a full-length CD with additional tracks in 2002. Black Lung has often explored conspiracy theories, with album and track titles reflecting this interest, such as references to “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” or “RHIC EDOM”. The project’s releases typically include essays on esoteric and conspiracy-related topics, either excerpted from conspiracy literature or authored by Thrussell.

Since 1999, the majority of Black Lung’s music has been released through the German industrial label Ant-Zen.