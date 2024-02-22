The Italian neoclassical and darkwave veterans Ataraxia have released a new song and music video entitled “Galen”. The track will be a part of the 29th studio album “Centaurea” which will be released on 22 May 2024 via Greece-based The Circle Music label. The album will contain eight original compositions and two previously unreleased bonus tracks (CD version only). Pre-orders are available here.

The album will be preceded by three singles with three related videos portraying places and rituals of “Centaurea”.

Previously, Ataraxia released a music video to the first of the bonus tracks “The Source”, which will comprise part of the CD version. “The Source” introduces uilleann pipes (played by Gregorio Bellodi) to Ataraxia’s music for the very first time.

Watch “Galen” below.

Ataraxia explains the meaning behind the new song as follows: “Galen is a forest surrounding a sacred site where a druidess and some druids still operate thanks to their connection to the soul of the trees and animals living here. In this and other sites, ritual magic is practised to protect “Centaurea”, an uncontaminated island that is still experiencing its Golden Age. This place is also our soul/in our soul, a subtle part of us. Where our body goes our soul goes, where our soul is our body is. Earth, mud, ponds, high clouds, fury and beauty, grass and stars groove our skin in a nocturnal embrace as blue as underwater bluebells. This song, sinuous, hypnotic and mysterious, is a fragment of precious stone reflecting light and shadow.”

“Centaurea” is the 29th album from Ataraxia and is part of a trilogy which began with the previous album “Pomegranate”, a hymn to the elemental spirits, and which will end with a work inspired by the Elysian Fields passing through the Golden Age brought to light by “Centaurea”.

The lyrics of the songs are sung in several ancient and modern languages and are poems by Francesca Nicoli and Mara Paltrinieri who had already collaborated on the lyrics of the band’s first albums.

Totem Bara will also once again contribute to Ataraxia’s sound with his cello on three songs.

Each album format will have a different layout done by Nicolas Ramain. They each have their own imaginative history, therefore, the vinyl artbook contained in the limited box and the CD graphics are unique, original and not the same. Insetti Xilografi designed the Sacred Oak represented on the box and on the hoodie and Mary Vareli created the hieratic priestess present on the T-shirt.

The luxurious box embossed in gold is limited to 200 copies, the gold vinyl is limited to 500 copies, and the A5 digipak CD is limited to 1.000 copies.