Thee Hyphen makes 5-track ‘Digital’ EP and video available now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Thee Hyphen has just released a video for the single “Digital off” on the fine French label BOREDOMproduct. Along with the video it is also being released as a digital only EP consisting of five alternate takes of tracks from the album “Organique”.

Here is the 5-track digital EP on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/digital-ep-mini-album">Digital EP [mini-album] by Thee Hyphen</a>

After “Incidental Tools of Confusion” and “Re.Sound”, Thee Hyphen came full circle releasing “Organique” in December 2024. The full 4-album official discography from “Incidental Tools of Confusion” to “Consolidated Green” is now available again.

The band adds: “Ironically, “Organique” is finally back to life in tune with the times and era, as the song “Digital”, though recorded in 1998, was a bit ahead of its time, already expressing the fears and threats from the Artificial Intelligence…”

Below is the “new “Organique”single” album, available via Bandcamp and other platforms.

<a href="https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/organique-album">Organique (Album) by Thee Hyphen</a>

About Thee Hyphen

Thee Hyphen is the solo project of Member U-0176, the keyboardist of the French synth-pop band Celluloide. The project explores a blend of electronic pop, EBM, and experimental sounds.

In 1998, Thee Hyphen released the album “Organique”. Due to the loss of original vocal tracks, a remastered version was considered unlikely. However, in 2023, the album was reimagined and revitalized, leading to its re-release.

Thee Hyphen’s discography also includes the album “Incidental Tools of Confusion”, released on May 25, 2021. This debut album underwent restoration from original analog tapes, resulting in a remastered version that offers clarity and scope to the initial recordings.

Thee Hyphen discography

Albums:

“Incidental Tools of Confusion” (1994): Originally released in 1994, this debut album was restored and remastered from the original analog tapes and re-released on June 25, 2021

(1994): Originally released in 1994, this debut album was restored and remastered from the original analog tapes and re-released on June 25, 2021 “Consolidated Green” (2004): Released in June 2004.

(2004): Released in June 2004. “Re.Sound” (2021): Released in September 2021.

(2021): Released in September 2021. “Organique” (1998): Originally released in 1998, this third album was fully reimagined and revitalized, leading to its re-release on December 13, 2024.

EPs:

“Half Dead” (2004): This 4-track EP includes tracks such as “Half Dead (FV mix)” and “Politics Of Promises (edit).”

(2004): This 4-track EP includes tracks such as “Half Dead (FV mix)” and “Politics Of Promises (edit).” “Organique – Final” (2024): An EP released in 2024, associated with the reimagined “Organique” album.

(2024): An EP released in 2024, associated with the reimagined “Organique” album. “Digital” (2025): An EP released in 2025, featuring 5 tracks.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)