Thee Hyphen – Organique (Digital/CD Album BOREDOMproduct)
Originally released in 1998, “Organique”, the third album by the French band Thee Hyphen, has been fully reimagined and revitalized with a fresh new sound. Member U-0176 (also known for his work with Celluloide, Signal~Bruit, ao) applied his full creative effort and cutting-edge technology to rework “Organique”, giving it a modern and current sound. In addition, four bonus tracks featuring alternate edits have been added. Thee Hyphen seamlessly blends into the sonic landscape of the French label, offering Electro-Pop powered by distinctive robotic bleeps and drawing influences from Depeche Mode, as well as more aggressive EBM elements. At times Experimental and a bit dark, yet undeniably visionary, “Organique” presents a unique take on Electro-Pop. The album is both intelligent and refreshing, with a dark edge, and the revamped versions showcase the untapped potential of the project. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Internal v2.02”:
https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/track/internal-v202
