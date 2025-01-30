Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Los Angeles-based musician and producer Sepehr Mashiahof has announced the upcoming release of her debut EP under the moniker Sehseiyah, titled “620”, set for March 7, 2025. This marks Mashiahof’s first release under the new artist name after nearly a decade of performing as The Bedroom Witch.

Described as goth avant-industrial pop, the four-track EP presents a blend of dark synths, industrial elements, and rather melancholic vocals. Each track explores themes of obsession, paranoia, and personal metamorphosis.

Closer to the official release date we will be sharing extra info.

About Sehseiyah

Mashiahof, a transgender Iranian artist based in Los Angeles, has been producing and releasing music since 2014. Under The Bedroom Witch, she released five LPs and four EPs, with releases through Psychic Eye Records (2019, 2022), Ratskin Records (2022), and Practical Records (2017).

Below is the last release under the The Bedroom Witch name, the single “I Am You“.

<a href="https://bedroomwitch.bandcamp.com/track/i-am-you">I Am You by The Bedroom Witch</a>

In 2024, she announced a shift to the Sehseiyah identity, describing it as a more personal and evolved representation of her artistic journey. The new name is an abstraction of her first and last name, chosen to symbolize artistic and personal transformation.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)