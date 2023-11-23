La Machine to Release New Electropop Ep on Transparent Vinyl

As we reported before, La Machine‘s first album “Contrôle Total” which was due this year had to be postponed to next year. But there is also good news as the BOREDOMproduct label will release a new 5-track EP and new videos in December completing their EP trilogy.

You can already pre-order your copy of the ultra-limited 10″ vinyl edition, on clear transparent vinyl, or the CD numbered edition, in a dedicated packaging, as you can see below.

Behind La Machine we find some habitués, namely Pierre Pi (Komplex, Position Parallèle, Communication Zéro…) and Éric U0 (Celluloide, Thee Hyphen, Signal~Bruit…). As far as inspiration goes, La Machine finds inspiration in fantasy films an B-Movies from the 50s as much as it recycles science fiction and horror movies.