Pythies – Desillusion (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)
“Desillusion” marks the official debut album of Pythies, a dynamic trio of French female musicians who draw their inspiration from Post-Punk and its related genres. Their distinctive sound shines through from the opening notes of their stunning debut song, “Blondinette”. With raw guitar riffs, driving basslines, and energetic drumming, the music is topped off by a passionate vocalist who delivers a captivating performance.
While there are occasional hints of influence from iconic acts like The Stooges, Pythies firmly carve out their own unique identity. The only drawback? The album offers just seven tracks, leaving listeners craving more. Nevertheless, “Desillusion” is a strong and promising start that sets the stage for an exciting future. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Blondinette”:
https://pythiesband.bandcamp.com/track/blondinette
