UK goth rock act Sirens Of Light back with all new album, ‘Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI’

December 6, 2022 bernard
Sirens Of Light is a gothic rock band from London U.K, originally formed in 2004. Their first album “Nullus Magis Gothica” was recorded in 2004 and saw a very limited release in 2005 but subsequently fell into obscurity.

The band has now unveiled the foloow-up full-length LP, “Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI”. Resurrected from the recently-discovered, dusty multi-track master recordings “Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI” was originally conceived as a concept album dealing with three main themes; the power of the feminine, belief systems and how the individual constructs their reality around these concepts.

“Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI” is available on limited edition CD and digital formats via Bandcamp. The album will be distributed globally beginning on January 20 via Code 7 Music.

Here’s the video for the album track “Siren Of Light”.


