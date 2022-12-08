Metroland returns with double EP, ‘2.0’ and ‘2.1’
The Belgian electronica act Metroland is a step closer to their upcoming album “0” now that they have released yet another double EP: “2.0” and “2.1”. The double EP comes after both 12-inch vinyl versions of “4” and “3” (“Modularity”).
This 3rd release holds the single “Davos” for which also a video has been released which you can see below. “Davos” reveals a more harsh sound side compared with many other tunes from the Belgian duo, bashing beats accompanied with a dry hitting bass.
Next to the title song, each member, ‘passenger’ as they say, reshaped “Davos” into their very own personal view. The band also invited the young Belgian LOXS as external remixer. LOXS is nothing else but the dark electronic project of Passenger S’s eldest son.
The two different versions (“2.0” and “2.1”) hold each exclusive edits and remixes.
Here’s the official video clip for “Davos”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.