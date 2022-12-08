Metroland returns with double EP, ‘2​.​0’ and ‘2​.​1’

The Belgian electronica act Metroland is a step closer to their upcoming album “0” now that they have released yet another double EP: “2​.​0” and “2​.​1”. The double EP comes after both 12-inch vinyl versions of “4” and “3” (“Modularity”).

This 3rd release holds the single “Davos” for which also a video has been released which you can see below. “Davos” reveals a more harsh sound side compared with many other tunes from the Belgian duo, bashing beats accompanied with a dry hitting bass.

Next to the title song, each member, ‘passenger’ as they say, reshaped “Davos” into their very own personal view. The band also invited the young Belgian LOXS as external remixer. LOXS is nothing else but the dark electronic project of Passenger S’s eldest son.

The two different versions (“2.0” and “2.1”) hold each exclusive edits and remixes.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/20-ep">2.0 EP by METROLAND</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/21-ep">2.1 EP by METROLAND</a>

Here’s the official video clip for “Davos”.