The Treshold Houseboys Choir album ‘Amulet’ finally reissued for a wider distribution
Out next month on March 22 via the Infinite Fog label is a reissue of The Treshold Houseboys Choir release “Amulet”. The Treshold Houseboys Choir was the project of the late Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson of Coil.
Originally available in limited quantities at live shows and via direct mail-order in 2008 as a hand-assembled 4 mini-CDR set housed in a circular Thai Amulet case and never properly distributed, the material finally receives a wider re-release on vinyl and CD. This release was the second and final release for Christopherson’s post-Coil solo project.
As a bonus feature this reissue includes rare earlier compilation tracks and a few previously unreleased exclusive rough demos.
The Infinite Fog edition comes presented as a 3LP in a triple heavy gatefold sleeve and as a 2CD digipak, both including a poster of Peter Christopherson in his Cruella Deville coat. The whol was remastered by Jessica Thompson with artwork by Oleg Galay and with additional guidance from Peter Jenx.
Note that the following bonus tracks are only included on the 2CD edition:
- Geff and Pete experiment with Voice FX
- Moody Circles
- PLICK PLICK
- Plink Plonk
- Screaming Itch
About Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson
Peter Martin Christopherson, known as Sleazy, (27 February 1955 – 25 November 2010) was a versatile English artist encompassing roles as a musician, video director, commercial artist, designer, and photographer. He was notably a part of the British design agency Hipgnosis.
He played a pivotal role in founding the band Throbbing Gristle under the Industrial Records label. Following Throbbing Gristle’s split, Christopherson, alongside Genesis P-Orridge and Geoff Rushton (later known as John Balance), initiated Psychic TV.
His journey with Psychic TV was brief, leading to the establishment of Coil with John Balance, a partnership that spanned nearly 23 years until Balance’s untimely death due to a fall. Christopherson’s career also included a phase where he contributed to Throbbing Gristle’s revival. After moving to Thailand in 2005, he produced 2 albums for his solo project, The Threshold HouseBoys Choir. Christopherson passed away in his sleep on 25 November 2010.
