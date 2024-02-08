Azam Ali signs to COP International and prepares new album
Iranian musician Azam Ali has signed with COP International, and is set to release her first studio album since 2019’s “Phantoms”. You might know Azam Ali also as member of the bands VAS and Niyaz.
“Being an independent artist for years now after breaking away from the industry model of releasing my music through record labels, meeting COP founder Christian Petke and seeing his great passion for the music he meticulously curates and releases on COP International, reawakened the joy I experienced in the early days of my career when I would collaborate with a label to produce a body of work that raised the bar artistically,” explains Ali.
Ali has collaborated either in-studio or on stage with Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Peter Murphy of Bauhaus, The Crystal Method, Mickey Hart, among many others. Her soundtrack work in film and television includes “Thor – The Dark World”, “Matrix- Revolutions”, “300”, “The Fight Club”, “Dawn of the Dead”, “True Blood”, “Alias”, “The Agency”, and “Prison Break”. She is also a well-known musical force in the video game world, having composed music for “Uncharted 3”, “Call of Duty”, “Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands”, and “Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow”.
Currently in the studio, Azam Ali is crafing her new album, planned for release later in 2024. John Fryer will be producing the material.
