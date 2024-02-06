and also the trees to release all new album ‘Mother-of-pearl Moon’ later this month, check first songs now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 6, 2024

and also the trees to release all new album 'Mother-of-pearl Moon' later this month

Out on February 23rd is the new and also the trees album “Mother-of-pearl Moon”. The tracks on “Mother-of-pearl Moon” were born from a series of electric guitar improvisations created in during a month of solitude in 2020. “Mother-of-pearl Moon” will be promoted with tours throughout the year, beginning with a UK show in Birmingham on 24th March followed by six dates in Belgium and France in early April.

and also the trees formed during the original post-punk era in rural Worcestershire. The band immediately caught the attention of Robert Smith of The Cure, who invited them to tour with his group on several occasions. Smith was also involved with their early recordings alongside his bandmate Lol Tolhurst, who produced their first records. The band was also invited to perform at the 2018 edition of the Meltdown festival in London, an event that Smith curated.

Founded by singer Simon Jones and his guitarist brother Justin, and also the trees have released fifteen studio albums and toured frequently throughout mainland Europe, as well as North America and Japan.

Here are two tracks from the new album.

