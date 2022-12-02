1983 live Psychic TV recording to be re-released on Cold Spring label: ‘Those Who Do Not’

December 2, 2022 bernard
1983 live Psychic TV recording re-released on Cold Spring label:'Those Who Do Not'

The UK based Cold Spring label has a rather interesting re-release out on February 23 from Psychic TV: “Those Who Do Not”. The album holds recordings of a live concert by Psychic TV in Reykjavik, Iceland that took place in November 1983 and which was organized by HÖH and GRAMM Records.

The live album will be released on CD, and in 3 different 2LP versions: a version on red vinyl sold via Cold Spring only (230 copies) and one on white vinyl (230 copies) which will only be sold via indie record stores, plus a standard black vinyl edition.

At the moment of this live recording the lineup of the band also featured Peter Christopherson and Geff Rushton (John Balance) of Coil next to Genesis P-Orridge, Alex Fergusson, John Gosling, Godkrist, Grey Wolf, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Thee TOPI Method and Priestess. This full show also holds the recordings of the Pagan marriage between Genesis and Paula P-Orridge conducted by Sveinbjörn Beinteinsson Allsherjargodi.

Out of print for 23 years, the material has been meticulously remastered, with the track order finally arranged into what was the original show.


