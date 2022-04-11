The Search – Extras (Album – Aenaos Records)

Genre/Influences: Rock-Pop, Indie.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Swedish formation The Search has released an impressive discography. For the new album core member Razmig Tekeyan was joined by three members, The Search becoming a ‘real’ band again.

Content: The influences haven’t really changed, the album being the perfect offspring between Rock and Pop music. It’s an accessible and pretty Indie-like sound, reminding me of artists like Paul Weller and Prefab Sprout. The songs are progressively built up and often ending in a true apotheosis.

+ + + : I’ve never been a huge lover of The Search but this work convinced me of the contrary. It’s a well-crafted piece of music. The songs are moving crescendo so the final part of nearly each song has an elevating effect. The guitar play injects a true soul to the music.

– – – : I can’t say there’re hist featured at the album but none of the songs totally deceived.

Conclusion: “Extras” is a work to experience a good feeling.

Best songs: “Just Passing Through”, “It’s a Void”, “A Night At The Beach”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: https://thesearchsweden.wordpress.com /

www.facebook.com/thesearchhh

Label: www.aenaos-records.com