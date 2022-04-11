The Search – Extras (Album – Aenaos Records)
Genre/Influences: Rock-Pop, Indie. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Swedish formation The Search has released an impressive…
Genre/Influences: Rock-Pop, Indie.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Swedish formation The Search has released an impressive discography. For the new album core member Razmig Tekeyan was joined by three members, The Search becoming a ‘real’ band again.
Content: The influences haven’t really changed, the album being the perfect offspring between Rock and Pop music. It’s an accessible and pretty Indie-like sound, reminding me of artists like Paul Weller and Prefab Sprout. The songs are progressively built up and often ending in a true apotheosis.
+ + + : I’ve never been a huge lover of The Search but this work convinced me of the contrary. It’s a well-crafted piece of music. The songs are moving crescendo so the final part of nearly each song has an elevating effect. The guitar play injects a true soul to the music.
– – – : I can’t say there’re hist featured at the album but none of the songs totally deceived.
Conclusion: “Extras” is a work to experience a good feeling.
Best songs: “Just Passing Through”, “It’s a Void”, “A Night At The Beach”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: https://thesearchsweden.wordpress.com /
Label: www.aenaos-records.com
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether