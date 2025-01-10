The Rorschach Garden – Pleasure Under Pressure (Digital/CD Album – Ant-Zen)
Philipp Münch launched The Rorschach Garden project in the late 80s. More than 3 decades later, he continues to revisit this enduring passion, fueled by the magic of analog sounds and a deep affinity for retro Electro-Wave and Pop music. Münch’s dedication to vintage aesthetics and production techniques is evident, yet he skillfully reimagines these influences, creating a sound that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. The album brims with pure nostalgia, with certain tracks and sounds evoking legends like Gary Numan and his contemporaries. Münch even pays homage to New-Wave icon and poet Anne Clark by offering a fresh reinterpretation of her classic “Sleeper In Metropolis”. While this record might not be the pinnacle of The Rorschach Garden‘s discography, it remains an undeniably engaging collection; an enchanting blend of ‘entertainment’ and ‘nostalgia’ that will delight long-time fans and newcomers alike. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Twenty Billion Citizens”:
https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/twenty-billion-citizens
