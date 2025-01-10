Pale – Where The Silence Speaks (Digital/Vinyl Album – Ant-Zen)
Pale made a remarkable comeback in 2023 with their stunning single, “Beyond the Pale”. By the end of 2024, the group -featuring Håkan Paulsson and Joakim Engström (both known from Sanctum), along with Emma Ekered and Christina Blom, unveiled their new album. This release comprises 6 tracks that boldly push the boundaries of Industrial music, incorporating additional influential elements. While retaining its signature Death-Industrial tone, the album ventures into Cinematic territory, characterized by heavy, Epic arrangements. Its slow yet powerful rhythms guide listeners into a trance-like state, transforming the experience into a ritualistic ceremony. The result is music that not only resonates deeply but also evokes haunting, nightmarish imagery. The album is a masterwork, delivering several standout moments that linger long after the final note. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Chains Of Steel”:
https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/chains-of-steel
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.