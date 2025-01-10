Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Slumberland on January 31st 2025 is the brand new The Laughing Chimes album “Whispers In The Speech Machine”. This is the second album for the Ohio siblings bringing their Southern gothic influences. Musically you can expect a mix of new wave and goth pop.

You can order the album already via Bandcamp.

The Laughing Chimes, a goth pop band from Athens, Ohio, was formed in 2020 by brothers Evan (guitar/vocals) and Quinn Seurkamp (drums). Initially a recording project, the duo expanded their lineup for live performances by adding their cousin, Avery Bookman, on bass in 2022. Later, Ella Franks joined the band, contributing synth and guitar.

The Laughing Chimes released their debut album “In This Town” in 2021. They followed up with the “Zoo Avenue” EP in 2022, released through Slumberland Records. After that a string of digital singles followed.

<a href="https://thelaughingchimes.bandcamp.com/album/whispers-in-the-speech-machine">Whispers in the Speech Machine by The Laughing Chimes</a>

The Laughing Chimes on tour

You can check out the band live at work in the next weeks and months.

01/31 – The Union – Athens OH w/ The Houseguest, Coralilly, Louse

02/01 – Mendelson’s House – Dayton OH w/ Big Fat Head, TV Art, Novel Vibrations

03/04-09 – New Colossus Festival – New York, NY

03/15 – Cafe Bourbon St – Columbus OH w/ Six Flags Guy

03/29 – Fallen Log – Chicago IL w/ Helicopter Leaves, Humdrum, White Orchid

