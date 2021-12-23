The Opposer Divine – Instrumentalcode (Album – Electrofrequent)
Genre/Influences: EBM, IDM, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Boris Mutina (still involved with other projects like Terminal State, Minor Float ao) reactivated The Opposer Divine and unleashed eight new songs. The title of the album refers to the instrumental edits of the songs.
Content: The work reveals a sophisticated sound approach, mixing multiple influences like EBM bass lines reminding me of Front Line Assembly, IDM elements and a Cinematographic input accentuated by the instrumental format. I however noticed one song featuring vocals. Some songs have been carried by heavy, transcendental rhythms and even guitar riffs.
+ + + : If you like intelligent Electronics you’d better listen to this new production by The Opposer Divine. The sound isn’t that new, but the different elements together create a fully accomplished work; imposing sound treatments with empowering blasts and solid bass lines, overwhelming atmospheres and heavy, complex drum sections. The song “Prophecy” features vocals adding a true bonus to the work.This production also confirms the great taste of the Slovakian label Electrofrequent, which is a small, but interesting company.
– – – : I would like to hear a bit more vocal parts
Conclusion: The Opposer Divine strikes back with an intelligent piece of modern Electronics.
Best songs: “Pulse Integration”, “Prophecy”, “EEE”, “Renegade”, “Contagious”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/TheOpposerDivine
Label: www.electrofrequent.com / www.facebook.com/Electrofrequent-102179464888936
