With “Encore!”, THE NAMES prove that time has only sharpened their edge. Seamlessly blending their post-punk roots with forward-thinking sonic experimentation, the band delivers an album that is both a reflection of their past and a bold statement for the future. Having found a new home with Alfa Matrix / Spleen+, they embrace reinvention while staying true to their signature melancholic yet powerful sound

In this exclusive interview, we sit down with THE NAMES to discuss the inspirations behind “Encore!”, their connection to the post-punk movement, and the ever-relevant quest to balance nostalgia with evolution. From the cryptic references in “Far From the Factories” to the poetic themes of love, death, and human connection, THE NAMES invite us into their world – where the ghosts of the past walk hand in hand with the sounds of the future. Dive in and discover the stories behind the music. A conversation with Michel Sordinia about legacy, evolution, and the fire that still burns…

“Encore!” is available as download from Bandcamp and on CD and vinyl from the Alfa Matrix webstore.

<a href="https://thenamesofficial.bandcamp.com/album/encore">Encore! by The Names</a>

This interview is part of an ongoing interview series that we do in collaboration with Spleen+ / Alfa Matrix for the massive 7CD post-punk / coldwave / minimal electro boxset “Resurgence”. You can order this fine set as a 7CD set or as a download via Bandcamp. This release will NOT be available on Spotify or any other service, except for Bandcamp. <a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/resurgence">Resurgence by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

SL: “Encore!” feels like both a continuation of your legacy and a fresh new chapter. What was the driving force behind this album, and what message do you want to convey to your listeners?

M. You are right, it is exactly how we feel about it. Keeping close to what we were about from the start on, and still experiment, evolve, pushing things ahead. The new album came about as sort of a new start (having changed labels, finding a new home at Alfa Matrix / Spleen+ after many years with Factory Benelux), and a reaffirmation of what The Names stand for. Adding a new accent on songs with a strong and obsessive groove (like “Light”, “Shanghai Gesture” and “This is Harmony” were in Martin Hannett’s time), while remaining faithful to our sensual – emotional approach. “Encore!” is addressing very intimate matters (like facing death, expanding perception, love and desire) and visions of a changing and potentially dehumanized world.

SL: Your music has always walked the fine line between post-punk melancholy and avant-garde experimentation. This time, you’ve infused elements of the ‘60s and futuristic soundscapes. How did these influences shape the album’s sonic identity?

M. We are welcoming these words that indeed capture what we aimed at. Melancholy will definitely stay, experimentation also. Showing vulnerability and at the same time producing powerful sounds is our way forever. And yes, elements from the late Sixties are present for sure. We’re actually preparing a series of cover versions of songs from the period 1967-1969… Futuristic soundscapes will be present too, as they are in “Encore!”. Experimenting with those is something we enjoy more and more, as long as they can contribute to our (very) organic process.

SL: A song like “Far From the Factories” and its video clip set the tone for this album’s release. What made you choose these as the first glimpses into “Encore!”?

M. This song is looking at three factories: the industrial one, Andy Warhol’s, and of course Manchester’s Factory Records. It’s addressing, in a sometimes cryptic way (lots of references, many hidden at first sight), the social background and the artistic experimentations that contributed to the emergence of the punk and then post-punk scenes. With its pulsing groove and memories content, we thought it could represent a good introduction to the album.

SL: You’ve been part of the post-punk and new wave movement since the late ‘70s, alongside legends like JOY DIVISION and NEW ORDER. How do you see your role in the genre’s evolution today?

M. Keeping true to a certain essential of what was, but not simply reproducing it, even if it seems pleasing audiences. We always had our difference, and we will always cultivate it. As the great French poet René Char said: “Développez votre étrangeté légitime!” – Develop your legitimate strangeness”. That’s what we do. At our concerts, ghosts of the past will be there, always. But new sounds will make their way too. This is 2025, not 1980 anymore.

SL: The title track “Encore!” feels like an anthem. What inspired this song, and does it carry a deeper meaning for THE NAMES at this stage in your career?

M. The title is playing with the double meaning of “Encore”. In English, an additional piece played as gratitude for an audience. And in French, a word meaning “More” or “Still”. Yes we are still making music, and yes we will make more! The song is also about keeping the flame alive, the desire for more, even with death waiting somewhere at the edge of time…

SL: Your lyrics are often enigmatic, full of poetic and abstract imagery. Can you share insight into the themes explored on this album? Any particular song that holds a special significance?

M. Some songs are less enigmatic this time. “Procrastination” is about… procrastination, “Mort d’Amour” about love and death, à la Romeo/Juliet or Tristan/Isolde (the two major chords are in fact Wagner’s), “Mei Mei” is dedicated to my adopted daughter, “Sunny Side” is a simple love song in Lou Reed’s fashion. But some other songs are more enigmatic, like “Apophenia” that speaks about a pathology where one looks at links between things that are not actually linked, and see coherent shapes in a clouded sky, for instance. Or “Swimming With Brian Jones” which is a playful metaphor for dying, the only thing that is certain when we’re born.

SL: With limited-edition colored vinyl and a digipak CD featuring exclusive bonus tracks, “Encore!” is a collector’s dream. In an era of streaming, how important is it for you to maintain a strong physical release presence?

M. Maintain a strong physical presence. Yes, absolutely! We love things that can be seen and felt, that have a certain weight, and three dimensions. Things that can be touched. Our song “Touch Touch Touch”, inspired by the Covid period and today’s tendency to look at virtual substitutes for human direct contact, is saying all that better than I could do here.

