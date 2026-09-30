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The Mission’s tenth studio album, “Another Fall from Grace,” turns 10 this year. The English gothic rock band released the record on 30 September 2016 through Eyes Wide Shut Recordings. Wayne Hussey has described the album as a link between The Sisters of Mercy’s “First and Last and Always” and The Mission’s own debut, “God’s Own Medicine,” citing his return to 12-string guitar as part of that connection.

“Another Fall from Grace” runs just over an hour across twelve tracks and was produced by Wayne Hussey and Tim Palmer, with Palmer also mixing at ’62 Studios in Austin, Texas, and mastering by James Bacon. All songs were written by Hussey, except “Another Fall From Grace,” “Can’t See the Ocean for the Rain” and “Valaam,” co-written with Simon Hinkler. The album features a run of guest vocalists: Julianne Regan on the title track and closer “Phantom Pain,” Ville Valo of HIM on “Met-Amor-Phosis,” Gary Numan on “Within the Deepest Darkness (Fearful),” Evi Vine on “Can’t See the Ocean for the Rain” and “Never’s Longer Than Forever,” and Martin Gore of Depeche Mode on backing vocals for “Only You & You Alone.” Duke Garwood contributes alto clarinet and saxophone on “Phantom Pain.”

The tracklist runs “Another Fall From Grace,” “Met-Amor-Phosis,” “Within the Deepest Darkness (Fearful),” “Blood on the Road,” “Can’t See the Ocean for the Rain,” “Tyranny of Secrets,” “Never’s Longer Than Forever,” “Bullets & Bayonets,” “Valaam,” “Jade,” “Only You & You Alone” and “Phantom Pain.” The album peaked at number 38 on the UK Albums Chart, number 2 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart and number 49 in Germany. A deluxe edition followed in 2017 under the title “The Complete Another Fall From Grace,” adding a bonus disc and DVD.

About The Mission

The Mission formed in Leeds, England, in 1986 after Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams left The Sisters of Mercy. The pair recruited guitarist Simon Hinkler and drummer Mick Brown, initially performing as The Sisterhood before settling on The Mission. The band signed to Mercury/Phonogram’s Chapter 22 offshoot and released its debut single, “Serpent’s Kiss,” in 1986, followed by the debut album “God’s Own Medicine” in 1986, which reached the UK top ten.

Through the late 1980s and 1990s, The Mission released a run of albums including “Children” (1988), “Carved in Sand” (1990), “Masque” (1992) and “Neverland” (1995), with several lineup changes affecting the rhythm section while Hussey remained the constant frontman. The band went on hiatus multiple times before reconvening for later studio work, including “God Is a Bullet” (2007), “The Brightest Light” (2013) and “Another Fall from Grace” in 2016, the latter recorded with Craig Adams back on bass and Mike Kelly on drums alongside Hussey and Hinkler.

“Another Fall from Grace” brought together guest contributions from Gary Numan, Martin Gore, Ville Valo and Julianne Regan, produced by Tim Palmer and released through Eyes Wide Shut Recordings. Ten years on, the album stands as one of the band’s most complete studio statements of its post-2000s period.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com