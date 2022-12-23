The Midnight Computers – Midnight Disaster (Album – Manic Depression Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Two years after their great debut album “Anxious” French formation The Midnight computers strike back with eight new songs.

Content: The album holds on to the very dark mood of its predecessor. We’re getting back to the most obscure hours of Dark-Wave and Post-Punk. Dark guitar play and raw electronic sequences have been mixed with cavernous vocal parts.

+ + + : The first 3 songs of the album are simply astonishing and confirming the great writing skills of the band. The song “Sinner” is a great piece of music and probably the best song the band has written so far. There also is “Violence” at the end part of the work which sounds terrific. The track is driven by a solid EBM-like bass line and joined by great Cold-Wave guitar play. This song really leads to an explosion and once again confirms the potential of the band.

– – – : The album features only 8 songs and that’s a pity as I really want to hear more from this band. The softer passages of the album aren’t my favorites.

Conclusion: The Midnight Computers is a band you have to discover if you like ‘new’ bands dealing with the true 80s spirit of Cold-Wave and Post-Punk.

Best songs: “Sinner”, “Violence”, “Monologue”, “Demon Soul”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.themidnightcomputers.com / www.facebook.com/themidnightcomputers

Label: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords