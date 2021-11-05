Dark electropop act ImJudas launches brand new EP ‘Ritual’ ahead of debut album in 2022
Since the release of the “Tulpa” EP in 2017, ImJudas has appeared on various compilations,…
Since the release of the “Tulpa” EP in 2017, ImJudas has appeared on various compilations, including our very own “Face The Beat 5” with the track “Without Us You Are Nothing”. With the 6-track EP “Ritual”, Italian artist Maxx Maryan – male half of the electro rock duo Helalyn Flowers – launches the last EP before the launch of his debut solo album “Yrjudas” scheduled for an early 2022 release.
Besides the title track we also find an Aiboforcen remix of the B-side “So Untrue” featuring Noemi Aurora, and 4 remixes of “Ritual” by 808 Dot Pop, Cubic, Reichsfeind and Acylum.
You can download the EP right now from Bandcamp, check the previews below.
And this is the debut EP which was released in 2017, “Tulpa”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.