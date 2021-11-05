Dark electropop act ImJudas launches brand new EP ‘Ritual’ ahead of debut album in 2022

Since the release of the “Tulpa” EP in 2017, ImJudas has appeared on various compilations, including our very own “Face The Beat 5” with the track “Without Us You Are Nothing”. With the 6-track EP “Ritual”, Italian artist Maxx Maryan – male half of the electro rock duo Helalyn Flowers – launches the last EP before the launch of his debut solo album “Yrjudas” scheduled for an early 2022 release.

Besides the title track we also find an Aiboforcen remix of the B-side “So Untrue” featuring Noemi Aurora, and 4 remixes of “Ritual” by 808 Dot Pop, Cubic, Reichsfeind and Acylum.

You can download the EP right now from Bandcamp, check the previews below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/ritual-ep">Ritual EP by IMJUDAS</a>

And this is the debut EP which was released in 2017, “Tulpa”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/tulpa-ep">Tulpa EP by IMJUDAS</a>