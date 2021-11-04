Paolo F. Bragaglia returns with OST ‘The Man from the Lab’ on Minus Habens Records

Minus Habens Records announces the release tomorrow of Paolo F. Bragaglia’s “The Man from the Lab” album which is an imaginary soundtrack of a Sci-Fi TV series released in 1982, in a parallel world.

The plot is about a drama set in a secret experimental biology laboratory about unknown viruses transported to the early ’80s by a mysterious visitor from the future. A story of biological research, humans, animals, labs and travels through time, space, and different dimensions.

“The Man From The Lab” follows Paolo F. Bragaglia’s “Mystère Du Printemps” (Minus Habens Records, 2006) and “Yug” by the electro-acoustic duo project Synusonde (Minus Habens Records 2011). It’s a tribute to the sounds that influenced the origins of the path of this eclectic electronic musician from Italian Marche region.

Here’s the album trailer.

About Paolo F. Bragaglia

Author of seven albums, Paolo F. Bragaglia collaborated with a considerable number of musicians, directors and artists: Mauro Pagani (guest on the first album “Magnum Chaos” in 1999), Steve Piccolo, Monica Demuru, Howie B, Roberto Paci Dalò, Robert Lippok , Orchestra Filarmonica Marchigiana and the dancer Simona Lisi. He has also performed with various projects in numerous festivals such as Time Zones, Dancity, Cinematica, Rassegna di Nuova Musica, Spaziomusica, Ipercorpo, Beach Bum Festival, Inteatro, APP, Blooming, Mozartfest Wurzburg.

Paolo F. Bragaglia is the founder and director of the Acusmatiq electronic music festival (in Ancona, since 2006) and founder of the “Museo del Synth Marchigiano” dedicated to the vintage electronic instruments made in Marche.