The Juggernauts – Fear (EP – Bodybeats Records)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Belgian formation The Juggernauts is back on track unleashing their first new work since the debut album “The Juggernauts Are Coming” (2016). Several changes happened in the meantime. The band is still driven by Peter Mastbooms aka ‘Borg’ while GlennKeteleer (Radical G) is no longer a member and was replaced by two new members. “Fear” is also the first release by Bodybeats Records -a Belgian label named after the live organization driven by ‘Borg’.

Content: “Fear” is a song that was originally released during the lockdown while a few more songs were already played live. The sound is driven by good-old EBM which is often connected with 90s productions. The title song is featured in 3 different (re)mixes. The 3 songs left are still EBM-like, driven by growling vocals and samplings on top.

+ + + : “Fear” is a cool title song which sounds like refreshed 90s EBM filled with retro-effects. There’s a more explicit EBM edit with raw, metallic percussion. The 3 songs left are more than simply B-sides. This is dark, melodic EBM with a message you can clearly discover behind the many samplings of Donald Trump. “Snitch Bitch” sounds explicitly EBM and also is the hardest cut.

– – – : “Fear” is the title song from this EP and yet it’s not an absolute hit.

Conclusion: The Juggernauts are back on track revealing a fully enjoyable EP so I’m really wondering what will be the next studio work of the band.

Best songs: “Fear V2K18 – 12” Mix”, “Fear V2K20 – C19 EBM Remix”, “Snitch Bitch”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.thejuggernauts.be / www.facebook.com/TheJuggernauts