the Jesus and Mary Chain Announce Anniversary Reissue of 'munki'

(Photo by Steve Gullick) Out now via the Fuzz Club label is the 25-year anniversary reissue of The Jesus And Mary Chain’s sixth studio album, “Munki”. The reissue is available on CD and gatefold double LP. The vinyl has been remastered by Pete Maher (The Rolling Stones, Jack White, Liam Gallagher). A splatter vinyl will be exclusively available via themarychain.com

As we reported before, The Jesus and Mary Chain signed to the London-based independent label Fuzz Club Records by revealing upcoming reissues of the band’s 2017 studio album “Damage and Joy” complete with three new bonus tracks as well as their “Live at Barrowland” LP.

“Munki” is the sixth studio album released by the Scottish band The Jesus and Mary Chain. After leaving Blanco y Negro, the Reid brothers signed to Sub Pop in the U.S. and Creation, who had released their debut single “Upside Down” in 1984, in the UK.

The origin of the album title, according to Ben Lurie in an interview with Spin magazine, was that they “wanted an un-Mary Chain-like title…It doesn’t mean anything. It’s just a word. Misspelled on purpose.” In an interview with The Herald, Jim said that their sister Linda suggested it.

The album features an appearance from Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star, who had previously duetted with the band on the single “Sometimes Always”, and includes the singles “I Hate Rock ‘n’ Roll” (released in 1995), “Cracking Up” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”.

Originally released June 2nd 1998 on Sub Pop / Creation Records, “Munki” was – up until the Mary Chain’s reformation in 2007 – an experimental rock’n’roll masterclass turned swan song for the Reid brothers, whose fractious in-fighting culminated in the band’s break-up less than a year after its release.

