The Jesus and Mary Chain sign to Fuzz Club Records and reissue 2 albums (with bonus material) – New album in the pipeline

(Photo by Steve Gullick) Scotland’s The Jesus and Mary Chain have signed to the London-based independent label Fuzz Club Records. Fuzz Club are marking the new partnership by revealing upcoming reissues of the band’s 2017 studio album “Damage and Joy” complete with three new bonus tracks as well as their “Live at Barrowland” LP. On top of the reissues Fuzz Club will encompass reissues of their earlier works, new live releases and brand new studio material.

Originally released in 2017 on the band’s own label Artificial Plastic, “Damage And Joy” was The Jesus and Mary Chain’s first studio album in nearly two decades. Co-produced by Youth (Killing Joke) it also featured guest appearances from Scottish singer-songwriter Isobel Campbell and American alt-pop star Sky Ferreira. For the reissue the material was remastered by Pete Maher (U2, The Rolling Stones, Jack White, Liam Gallagher) and it now also includes “Ono Yoko” (originally only available on the Japanese CD version of the album), as well as alternative versions of “The Two Of Us” featuring Sky Ferreira and “Black And Blues” featuring Isobel Campbell.

The Jesus and Mary Chain have started recording an album just before COVID hit and returned back in the studio in October 2021 for the first time in two years.