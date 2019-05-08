The Human League’s ‘Being Boiled’ covered by indie post punk act Klammer – and it really works well

Klammer are about to release a new single on 3rd June on Under Dogz Records. It’s a very different version of The Human League’s classic early single “Being Boiled”. You can watch the video below.

Hailing from Leeds, Klammer have been previously described as the love child of XTC and Gang Of Four. Formed by UK Producer Steve Whitfield (The Cure/The Mission/Jane Weaver) in 2014, they have already released 3 albums, with last years “You Have Been Processed” being their most recent one.

The band is currently writing their 4th album but in the meantime they are releasing their version of The Human League’s early classic single “Being Boiled” on June 3rd 2019.

The cover reminds us a bit of the great cover made in 1992 by Terry Hoax of the Depeche Mode track “Policy Of Truth”… remember that one?

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.