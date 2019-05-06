Synapsyche signs to Alfa Matrix and announces 3rd album ‘In praise of folly’ – pre-orders available for CD and 2CD (ltd edition)

Italian duo Synapsyche has signed with the Belgian electronic label Alfa Matrix. And the label immediately also announced the release of the band’s 3rd full length studio album: “In Praise Of Folly”, for which pre-orders are accepted now.

The new album will hold 13 new songs and a special 2CD limited edition (which is available here) will come with a bonus disc featuring a diverse selection of some 13 remixes by bands in the likes of Aiboforcen, Tolchock, Avarice In Audio, Venal Flesh, H.O.W., Neikka RPM, UCNX, Nano Infect and many more.

Here’s what the label says about the concept album “It brings us on a freaky journey through the somber corridors of a psychiatric hospital, allowing us room after room to penetrate into the weirdest corners of the human sick minds of the psychiatric patients. Each track brings us step by step to the alarming but obvious conclusion that we are all a bit mad in some way or another…”

You can already listen to 2 tracks below!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/in-praise-of-folly-bonus-tracks-version">In praise of folly (Bonus Tracks Version) by SYNAPSYCHE</a>

Check also the following videos on YouTube:

