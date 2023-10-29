the Gray Field Recordings – She Sleeps to the Sound of Knives (album – Anticlock Records)

#image_title

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Gray Field recordings is an American, Experimental project that saw the daylight in 2001. Driven by R. Loftiss, this album is the first new release in more than ten years.

Content: The album takes off with a truly dark cut featuring freaky, female vocals. We next explore an explicit Cinematic sound universe which is switching from dark parts towards dreamy passages. A dark, dreamy cut takes us away for more than 18 minutes. I also noticed a more Experimental side animated by Industrial sound treatments.

+ + + : This is not the most easiest recording to listen but I enjoyed the inhibited and minimal parts of the work. The opening cut is a noticeable one but I also have to mention “Sarah Bishop” for its refined sound treatments. The track going over the 18” (cf. “Rappaccini’s Daughter”) is a bit too long for my taste although I like the obscure, minimal and still dreamy side of the song.

– – – : As I already mentioned this is not the most accessible album to give a listen. The most experimental cuts sound a bit unaccomplished while there’s no true apotheosis over the entire album.

Conclusion: A strange and Experimental experience taking us through unknown hidden places.

Best songs: “Sarah Bishop”, “Rappaccini’s Daughter”, “Sunlight Is The Color”.

Rate: 6.

Label: https://anticlock.net / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063562116356