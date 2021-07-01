The German industrial / EBM project Urban Matrix to launch album ‘The Book of Revelation’ on Brutal Resonance Records

The German industrial / EBM project Urban Matrix has completed its label debut album for Pennsylvania based Brutal Resonance Records. The release comes after a string of releases on multiple record labels, including EBSM from France, Soil, and FIXREC from the Netherlands.

The album is a true concept album as Urban Matrix explains: “It stands as the final book of the New Testament as well as the final book of the Christian Bible. Its title is derived from the first word of the Koine Greek text, ‘apokalypsis’, which means ‘unveiling’ or ‘revelation’. The Book of Revelation is the only apocalyptic book in the New Testament canon. The book spans three literary genres: the epistolary, the apocalyptic, and the prophetic. It begins with John, on the island of Patmos in the Aegean Sea, addressing a letter to the ‘Seven Churches of Asia’. He then describes a series of prophetic visions, including figures such as the Seven-Headed Dragon, the Serpent, and the Beast, which culminate in the Second Coming of Jesus. The obscure and extravagant imagery has led to a wide variety of Christian interpretations. This album is my musical interpretation.”

Urban Matrix’s “The Book of Revelation” will be released in both a digital and limited edition four-panel digipak CD format on July 29th, 2021. The launch of “The Book of Revelation” also announces the label’s partnership with Viral Records Australia, who will be shipping the orders to addresses in both Australia and New Zealand.

You can already check 2 tracks from this upcoming release.

<a href="https://brutalresonance.bandcamp.com/album/the-book-of-revelation">The Book of Revelation by Urban Matrix</a>