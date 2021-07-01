Gulvøss releases 3rd video single ahead of debut album ‘Sinners vs. Saints’

Gulvøss is a brand new one-person electropop act based in the Nordics and in Berlin. Pushed by Nik Page (Blind Passenger) to release the first material, a first album by Gulvøss aka Sven Wittmiß will be out later in August: “Sinners vs. Saints”.

For the occasion Sven Wittmiß was assisted by producer Thommy Hein who we know from his work with Zeraphine, Peter Heppner, Corvus Corax, Tanzwut, Nina Hagen, Extrabreit, Blind Passengers, Nick Cave, Extrabreit and many others.

A 3rd official videoclip is out now for the track “Walking On Water”.