2nd single for Norwegian synthwave project Lights A.M out now via Bandcamp : ‘Surrender & Evolve’ EP

After signing with the Belgian electronic music label Alfa Matrix, the Norwegian electronic project Lights A.M has now released a 2nd single on the Belgian label, a 5-track EP, “Surrender & Evolve”.

Lights A.M is the side-project of ESSENCE OF MIND’s frontman Erlend Eilertsen. With the debut-EP “Shine Our Lights” we already got a glimpse of what to expect from this project: cinematic electronics, something that will please all fans of Vangelis and Tangerine Dreams.

But there’s definitely more into the project as you’ll hear now on “Surrender & Evolve” which offers 5 tracks. Listeners will notice that this new EP is a bit more upbeat than the first EP, “Shine Our Lights”, offering an insight on the more electro pop side of the project as well and this spread over 4 brand new songs and a remix of the title track.

The new single is available now via Bandcamp including a bonus booklet with all lyrics. Other services will follow in the next week. You can already listen to the tracks on Bandcamp of course.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/surrender-evolve-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Surrender & Evolve EP by LIGHTS A.M</a>

The first EP “Shine Our Lights” can be downloaded right below or played via Spotify.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/shine-our-lights-bonus-tracks-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Shine Our Lights (Bonus Tracks) EP by LIGHTS A.M</a>

