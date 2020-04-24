The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell releases new project ‘2 Ravens’ today – check it out here

(Photo by Mimi Sheytanova) Out today is the latest project by Roger O’Donnell (keyboard player of The Cure), “2 Ravens”. The release comes digitally via 99X/10 Records / Caroline International while it will be released physically on 24th July.

At the same time O’Donnell also released a video for the album track “I’ll Say Goodnight” which can watch below.

The record originally began as an instrumental record, side one featuring two cellos and piano with side two featuring a string quartet. However, when Roger was introduced to Jannifer Pague (Vita and The Woolf) he sent it to her for input and one thing led to another.

The album provides a personal insight into Roger’s world and the influences on his life of rural England. The album was written in December 2016 after a year long tour with The Cure and recorded over five days at the Air Edel Studios in London with some of Roger’s favourite musicians: Alisa Liubarskaya, Miriam Wakeling, Aled Jones, Nadine Nagen and Daniel Gea.

The release was preceeded by two singles, “An Old Train” and “The Haunt”, both featuring Jennifer Pague.

Here’s the video for “I’ll Say Goodnight”.

