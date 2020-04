Toal lands ‘Trapped Heart’ single on darkTunes – and it’s a fine tune!

Out now is the brand new single by Toal, the follow-up to last year’s “Timeless”. The female fronted electropop act is blessed with a great vocalist aka Luzi Lacole and on this single she reminds us of some of the best material recorded by Technoir.

The single itself has 4 tracks including the title track and 3 remixes by Jan C. Hoffmann, Ruined Conflict and Stahlklang.

Toal is a quartet hailing from Braunschweig and Herford and started as a band in Autumn 2017. The band’s frontwoman Luzi Lacole entered the electronic music scene in 2017 as keyboarder, dancer and singer of the band Synth Attack. Next to her we find Rob Gee, Oak, and Tian who all have served in other bands and projects before.

You can listen to the single below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.