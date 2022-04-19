Wumpscut returns with all new EP ‘For Those About To Starve’

Out via Metropolis Records on the 29th of April is the all new Wumpscut EP “For Those About To Starve”.

Last year’s “Fledermaus 303” already saw the return of the cult dark electro act after four years of deadly silence. Now, in 2022, the Bavarian electro grand-master Rudy Ratzinger returns with a new EP which features 4 new tracks and 4 instrumental versions.

Here is the tracklist: