Testube launches charity single ‘Themself’ to support True Colors United and improve the lives of homeless LGBTIQ+ youth

The experimental industrial act Testube has just released a brand new single + music video titled “Themself” as a fundraiser for True Colors United, an organization that works hard to improve the lives of homeless LGBTIQ+ youth. Jeff Danos (Testube) describes the sound as follows: “The new song is a dark and gritty composition with post-punk undertones, raw bass guitar, harsh stuttering percussion, haunting synths, and heart-wrenching vocals.”

Jeff Danos tells us this about the song and video: “When our daughter came out to us as a teen, we wanted to surround her with our most unconditional love and acceptance, to ensure that she felt the confidence and support she needed, to truly be herself. While I certainly know what it feels like to be rejected for being different, I can’t imagine how terrifying it can be for a young LGBTIQ person striving to become their true, authentic self. Some of these youth are treated with disgust and hatred by those around them, even by their own families. It is also common for some LGBTIQ youth to be forced from their home, with nowhere to go. With that in mind, this video was produced as a fundraiser for True Colors United, an organization founded by the one and only Cyndi Lauper, that is implementing innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTIQ young people.”

Donations can be made here.

Testube is trying to raise $2,021 for this year. Listeners can also download the new Testube single titled “Themself” via Bandcamp as a pay-what-you-can release, where all proceeds from the sales of this single will also be donated to True Colors United.

<a href="https://testube.bandcamp.com/album/themself">Themself by Testube</a>

Why you should support this cause

In the United States, 4.2 million youth experience homelessness each year, with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their non-LGBTQ peers. In fact, up to 40% of youth experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ. True Colors United works tirelessly to improve the lives of these teens and give them the dignity and respect they deserve during this difficult time in their lives.

View the video for the song below.