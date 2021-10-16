Finnish gothic rock act Two Witches launch ‘The Last Day’ single feat. Inkubus Sukkubus

Out now is “The Last Day”, a new Two Witches song featuring the legendary Inkubus Sukkubus. “The Last Day” is taken from the band’s latest album “The Undead” out via the Brazilian label Deepland Records.

“The Undead” is the first new studio album for the band in seven years. The album features various guest musicians, such legendary gothic icons as Inkubus Sukkubus and Vlad Janicek (The Nosferatu), and some new talents like Ariel Maniki (The Black Halos), Sanna Keltaniemi (Chaos Research) and Lisa Miles (Jesucrisis).

The cover art was created by Jan ”Örkki” Yrlund (Darkgrove Design, wellknown for his works for Manowar, Korpiklaani, Battle Beast and others, also known as a musician for Imperia and ex-member of Lacrimosa and Two Witches).

Two Witches is a pioneer of Finnish gothic rock since 1987, formed by Jyrki Witch and Anne Nurmi (1987-1993, nowadays known as a keyboardist of Lacrimosa). Two Witches anno 2021 consists of frontman Jyrki Witch and musicians Marko Hautamäki and Miss Blueberry.

Check out the song below.