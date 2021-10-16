Swedish dreampop duo Astral Brain debut video ‘A Dream’ off their new album ‘The Bewildered Mind’

Out now is the newest video for the single “A Dream” by the Swedish dreampop duo Astral Brain. The track is taken from Astral Brain’s newest album “The Bewildered Mind” which is out now.

Hailing from Stockholm, Sweden, Astral Brain is the outcome of Einar Ekström’s music production and Siri af Buren’s vocal work. After Einar’s previous band Le Futur Pompiste (Siesta/Shelflife) parted ways he started writing new music with the hopes of eventually teaming up with a new singer. In 2015 he was introduced to Siri who is a member of the Malmö based Testbild! to which Einar had been listening for years.

In 2019 and 2020 the band released a couple of singles meanwhile they focused on producing songs for an upcoming full length album.

Here’s the band’s newest video for “A Dream”.