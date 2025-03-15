Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Wormholedeath Records presents the new Teeth Of The Fae (Jamie Prentice) single, “To Gain The Confidence Of Owls“, from the album “Beneath Pointed Hat”. This release weaves dungeon synth with folk-inspired elements.

The track is available now on YouTube.

The upcoming album “Beneath Pointed Hat” is split into two halves. The first section, “Abode I”, features old-school dungeon synths, in contrast, the second half, “Abode II” offers lighter, new-age-inspired soundscapes.

For those not familiar with dungeon synth, it’s is a subgenre of electronic music that emerged in the early 1990s, primarily as an offshoot of black metal and dark ambient genres. It is characterized by its atmospheric and often dark soundscapes, utilizing synthesizers to evoke medieval and fantasy themes. The music often incorporates lo-fi production aesthetics, minimalist compositions, and a strong emphasis on creating immersive, otherworldly atmospheres reminiscent of ancient dungeons and mythical realms.

About Teeth Of The Fae

Teeth Of The Fae began its journey in January 2024, with Jamie Prentice crafting the solo project’s distinctive sound. The debut album, “I Can Feel This Land Breathe”, dropped in March 2024, offering raw dungeon synth and dark ambient influences. Subsequent releases like “Comforted By Sorrow” and “A Heart Full of Swords” explored Catholic imagery, while “Our Ways Are the Old Ways” blended dungeon synth and neofolk.

In July 2024, “The Unseen Beckons” marked a shift toward raw, folky black metal with vocals, inspired by Finnish melodic tremolo and Catholicism. This shift paved the way for “Beneath Pointed Hat”, which blends dungeon synth, neofolk, and whimsical sounds, incorporating influences from Mortiis, Enya, and Ulver.

