Jarl – Receptor Radiation (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Zoharum)
Swedish artist Erik Jarl never ceases to produce new work. At the end of 2024, he released “Receptor Radiation”, featuring four long compositions.
Jarl’s sonic formula has remained fairly consistent over the years. He constructs a dark, enigmatic atmosphere that sits somewhere between Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music. His sound unfolds in waves that repeat inexhaustibly, creating a hypnotic monotony where the magic of analog textures takes effect.
Two of the tracks extend beyond 20 minutes, which, for me, feels slightly excessive. A touch more diversity would make Jarl’s work more engaging, yet at the same time, this very repetitiveness has become his signature. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Radiation Process – Scale – 1 – 25%”:
https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/radiation-process-scale-1-25-2
