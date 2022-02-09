TBM / techno industrial project Khmar lands first album ‘Chthon’
Khmar is a brand new TBM / techno industrial project by Ivan M. (ex-Distorted World…
Khmar is a brand new TBM / techno industrial project by Ivan M. (ex-Distorted World frontman). Out this Friday via Insane Records is the debut LP “Chthon” which continues the line of the “Mrak” EP.
The 8-track album consists of instrumental techno/industrial tracks with distorted analog synths and one remix from the German project Machine Kaputt. As a bonus, the EP “Mrak” was included in the bonus part of the CD version of the album.
”Chthon” will be released on February 10, 2022 in digital format and will also be released as a limited edition of 100 handnumbered CDs copies in a 6 panel digipak with slipcase. You can see the artwork below.
The album is also available as download on Bandcamp, where the track “Ghost” is already available as well.
You can also check this videopreview of the album plus the video for the track “Ghost”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether