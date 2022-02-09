TBM / techno industrial project Khmar  lands first album ‘Chthon’

Khmar is a brand new TBM / techno industrial project by Ivan M. (ex-Distorted World frontman). Out this Friday via Insane Records is the debut LP “Chthon” which continues the line of the “Mrak” EP.

The 8-track album consists of instrumental techno/industrial tracks with distorted analog synths and one remix from the German project Machine Kaputt. As a bonus, the EP “Mrak” was included in the bonus part of the CD version of the album.

”Chthon” will be released on February 10, 2022 in digital format and will also be released as a limited edition of 100 handnumbered CDs copies in a 6 panel digipak with slipcase. You can see the artwork below.

The album is also available as download on Bandcamp, where the track “Ghost” is already available as well.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/chthon">Chthon by Khmar</a>

You can also check this videopreview of the album plus the video for the track “Ghost”.