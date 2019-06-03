Tangerine Dream share previously unreleased track from upcoming release ‘In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973 – 1979’

Coming up is a brand new mega boxset by the true pioneers of ambient and electronic music, Tangerine Dream: “In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973 – 1979”. The boxset holds 16 CDs and 2 Blu-Ray discs and can be ordered right now.

8 of the 16 CDs and the 2 Blu-Rays hold previously unreleased audio and video content. The whole is completed with a 68-page hard-back book containing a new essay and unseen photographs. The sleeve notes were written by renowned Dutch writer and TD expert Wouter Bessels and furthermore include quotes from Edgar Froese and Steve Joliffe, plus contributions by Steven Wilson.

The albums “Phaedra”, “Rubycon”, “Ricochet”, “Stratosfear”, “Encore”, “Cyclone” and “Force Majeure” are all present in newly remastered stereo taken from the original first-generation master tapes. The 2 Blu-Ray discs feature new 5.1 surround sound versions of “Phaedra”, “Ricochet” and the full soundtrack to “Oedipus Tyrannus” – all mixed by musician/producer Steven Wilson. Also included on the Blu-Ray set is the surviving 35-minute footage of the BBC’s Tangerine Dream concert at Coventry Cathedral, and the previously unreleased full German television documentary “Signale aus der Schwäbischen Strasse”, which features Edgar Froese, Chris Franke and Peter Baumann performing live, plus interviews with the band, John Peel and Richard Branson.

Further stereo audio content featured are full concerts at The Victoria Palace Theatre, London, The Rainbow Theatre, London and the Royal Albert Hall, London, plus an audio-only version of the BBC Coventry Cathedral concert. Last but not least are two CDs of stereo out-takes from the “Phaedra” sessions at The Manor Studios, Oxfordshire.

The complete mega setlist (which is enormous) can, be viewed here. You can order this mega set box right now.

You can stream a first unreleased track below: “Act 2: Baroque”.

The artwork of the album.

