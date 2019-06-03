Pixies announce new album ‘Beneath the Eyrie’ with ltd boxset featuring 9 demos – listen to the first single

“Beneath the Eyrie” is the title of the newest Pixies album which will be out on September 13th. “Beneath the Eyrie” will be released as an exclusive deluxe boxset as well featuring 2 clear vinyls, a CD and hard back book. The second vinyl features 9 new and never heard before demo tracks. God to know, these tracks will only appear on the vinyl release.

Here is the list with demos featured on that second vinyl:

The Good Works Of Cyrus Please Don’t Go Chapel Hill Caught In A Dream Mal De Mer Hey, Debussy Under the Marigold How I Learned to Earn Rewards I Just Can’t Break It to You

“Beneath the Eyrie” is the first studio album for the band since “Head Carrier” (2016). The band’s eighth studio album was produced by Tom Dalgety.

A first single, “On Graveyard Hill”, is out now, you can listen to it below.

