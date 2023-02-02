Syzygy – Anchor And Adjust (Album – It Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Syzygy is a new Australian duo based in Melbourne dealing with Electro-Pop. “Anchor And Adjust” is their debut album. The band has nothing in common with other formations with the same name or with SYZYGYX.

Content: Syzygy invites the listener to join their Electro-Pop universe which is now and then driven by solid, menacing EBM like, bass lines with female vocals on top. The songs are pretty short.

+ + + : I like the contrast between the sweet female vocals and the heavier bass lines. The sound has something sterile reminding me of some 80s productions but also to the magic of Client.

– – – : I regret a few songs aren’t more extended. I’ve never been a huge fan of fade outs which you’ll hear now and then.

Conclusion: “Anchor And Adjust” is a honest debut revealing a refreshing electro-Pop sound.

Best songs: “Social Fence”, “(I’ll Just Be) Unfulfilled”, “Soothe”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.facebook.com/itrecords