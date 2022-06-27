Dead Astronauts – Silhouettes Redux (Album – Cold Transmission Music)

June 27, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Wave, Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Early in 2021 Dead Astronauts released…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Wave, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Early in 2021 Dead Astronauts released their third studio album “Silhouettes”. They closed the year with “Silhouettes Redux” featuring most of the album’s songs remixed by other artists.

Content: The remixes have been accomplished by SYZYGYX, Cult Of Alia, Crying Vessel (2x), The Rain Within, Cirque D’ess, Mechanimal, Ultra Sunn, Mecha Maiko, Camlann and Dead Lights. The remixes are diversified but holding on to the original spirit of the songs and the band.

+ + + : I like the diversity between the remixes. From pure Minimal-Electro-Wave by SYZYGYX and Cult Of Alia to the familiar sensual approach of Mechanimal to the clubby approach by Ultra Sunn and the sweet, evasive, second remix by Crying Vessel.

– – – : I’m not often a huge fan of a remix-album. Even if there are some cool and hot remixes featured, I prefer the original “Silhouettes”-album instead of this edit.

Conclusion: “Silhouettes Redux” will give you another and wider vision of the original album released by Dead Astronauts.

Best songs: “Missing Person – Ultra Sunn Remix”, “Chauffeur And The Flame – Mechanimal Remix”, “These Hands – Crying Vessel Remix”, “Low Light – SYZYGYX Remix”, “Strangers In A Room – Cult Of Alia Remix.  

Rate: 7½. 

Artist: www.deadastronauts.com / www.facebook.com/deadastronauts

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Click Interview with Opera Multi Steel: ‘No More Ego Problems For A Very Long Time Now’

June 26, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Ōtautahi-based dark synth-pop duo Social Union premiere 'Choke' on Side-Line

Ōtautahi-based dark synth-pop duo Social Union premiere ‘Choke’ on Side-Line

June 25, 2022 bernard
Germany's vintage body pop act Rector Scanner offers all new 'Fluormenschen' EP

Germany’s vintage body pop act Rector Scanner offers all new ‘Fluormenschen’ EP

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album 'Clouds' in July - check out the first 3

Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album ‘Clouds’ in July – check out the first 3

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Kiberspassk release third single & video 'Daleko' from their upcoming album 'Smorodina'

Kiberspassk release third single & video ‘Daleko’ from their upcoming album ‘Smorodina’

June 23, 2022 bernard