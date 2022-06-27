Dead Astronauts – Silhouettes Redux (Album – Cold Transmission Music)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Wave, Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: Early in 2021 Dead Astronauts released…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Wave, Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Early in 2021 Dead Astronauts released their third studio album “Silhouettes”. They closed the year with “Silhouettes Redux” featuring most of the album’s songs remixed by other artists.
Content: The remixes have been accomplished by SYZYGYX, Cult Of Alia, Crying Vessel (2x), The Rain Within, Cirque D’ess, Mechanimal, Ultra Sunn, Mecha Maiko, Camlann and Dead Lights. The remixes are diversified but holding on to the original spirit of the songs and the band.
+ + + : I like the diversity between the remixes. From pure Minimal-Electro-Wave by SYZYGYX and Cult Of Alia to the familiar sensual approach of Mechanimal to the clubby approach by Ultra Sunn and the sweet, evasive, second remix by Crying Vessel.
– – – : I’m not often a huge fan of a remix-album. Even if there are some cool and hot remixes featured, I prefer the original “Silhouettes”-album instead of this edit.
Conclusion: “Silhouettes Redux” will give you another and wider vision of the original album released by Dead Astronauts.
Best songs: “Missing Person – Ultra Sunn Remix”, “Chauffeur And The Flame – Mechanimal Remix”, “These Hands – Crying Vessel Remix”, “Low Light – SYZYGYX Remix”, “Strangers In A Room – Cult Of Alia Remix.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.deadastronauts.com / www.facebook.com/deadastronauts
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
