Synthwave project Lights A.M signs with Alfa Matrix and re-releases self-released debut EP ‘Shine Our Lights’ with bonus tracks

From Norway comes the synthwave/dreamwave project Lights A.M which loyal Side-Line readers will probably already now thanks to this and this article and thanks to the band’s great participation on our “Face The Beat: Session 5” charity download compilation with the track “Dare to live”.

The band has signed a record deal with the Belgian electronica label Alfa Matrix after self-releasing it’s first single and EP, which now are re-released via Alfa Matrix. The musician behind this refreshing new project is Erlend Eilertsen, known from the electronic rock band Essence Of Mind. A first single, “Lightworker”, was released in 2018 and the EP “Shine Our Lights” followed in 2019.

Timeless electronic music from the North

That very EP has now been re-released including a bonus track, clocking off at 6 tracks and is available now via Bandcamp with other platforms to follow pretty soon. What you get is being (correctly!) decribed by Erlend as being “timeless electronic music from the North”. The mostly vocal based tracks offer a very moody type of electronic music which will please quite a lot of electronic music fans.

Enjoy the material below. We warmly recommend it!

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 670px; height: 340px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=390411002/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless></noscript><a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/shine-our-lights-bonus-tracks-ep?campaign=slwebsitenews">Shine Our Lights (Bonus Tracks) EP by LIGHTS A.M</a>

