Nitzer Ebb side-project Stark launches 12 inch – orders available now

Out now is the 12 inch vinyl “Fall In Love With Me”, and Iggy Pop track, by Stark. The record itself is dedicated to the late Donald Rodie who was a good friend to all the people involved in these recordings.

Stark consists of David Gooday and Simon Granger who both recently rejoined Nitzer Ebb after they left early on in the band’s career. Out on Pylon Records, all proceeds from this recording will be going to cancer reseach uk. You can order your copy right here.

Tracklist:

Side A: Stark (Featuring David Arscott) – Fall In Love With Me

Side B: Stark (Featuring Nitzer Ebb) – Fall In Love With Me

Here’s the original track:

