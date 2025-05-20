Sylvgheist Maëlström releases sixth album 'Grieve' via Hands

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French industrial and ambient project Sylvgheist Maëlström has released a new full-length album titled “Grieve” via German label Hands Productions. The album marks the sixth official release from the project and is available in CD and digital formats.

Packaged in the label’s signature Hands Paper Pack format, “Grieve” is described by the artist as a personal reflection on memory, loss, and transformation. The release shifts the project’s thematic lens inward following earlier works like “Skaftafell” and “Pripyat”, which focused on natural and environmental cataclysms.

“Grieve” is inspired by Milan Kundera’s notion that memory is a form of forgetting, and each track functions as – and we quote the label – “an anchor in time, carving spirals into the ephemeral.”

“Grieve” follows the 2022 album “Gandrange”, which dealt with industrial decay and political themes.

Below is a video for the track “Cascade Dark Water”.

About Sylvgheist Maëlström

Sylvgheist Maëlström is the project of French artist Julien Michaud, founded following his architectural studies in Sweden in 1999. The name, meaning “ghostly spirit of nature,” reflects the project’s ongoing thematic focus on natural reclamation and existential collapse.

His sound combines industrial, minimalism, ambient, and rhythmic noise, drawing inspiration from acts like Einstürzende Neubauten and Orphx.

The project joined Hands Productions in 2012 and has since released several full-lengths, including “Skaftafell”, “Pripyat”, “Norillag”, and “Gandrange”. Each album explores a conceptual core – ranging from environmental collapse to memory and political decline. Michaud’s approach draws parallels to abstract art, focusing on sound textures and rhythmic architecture rather than melody.

