Paranoia Inducta – Middle Of Nowhere (Digital/CD Album – Heerwegen Tod Production)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Anthony ‘Armageddon Destroyer’ has been active for over 20 years under the name Paranoia Inducta. In addition to his solo project, he recently released a magnificent album through his side project Panzerkampf.

This new work—once again available in a beautifully presented A5 digipak format—is driven by inner demons and existential questions that can sometimes lead to suicidal thoughts and actions. The dark theme is expressed with remarkable subtlety in an obscure musical form where Dark-Ambient and Ritual music seamlessly merge. The gradual and steady build-up of the compositions is simply exquisite.

For this release, Anthony invited guest vocalist Lilita Arndt (Ieschure), whose performance is guided by the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe. Her voice adds an additional dimension to the soundscape, but what stands out most is the striking symbiosis between voice and music.

Slow, ritualistic percussion also plays a role, making the album more accessible while deepening its Ritual character. Subtle hints of an oriental atmosphere emerge here and there, but it’s especially the fine, nuanced details in the compositions that capture the listener’s attention. The result is a haunting soundscape that draws us into an introspective journey through dark and hidden thoughts—a perfect match for the album’s concept.

I’ve heard several outstanding works by this Polish artist, but what he achieves here is nothing short of genius. The tracklist is a succession of captivating pieces, culminating in a powerful final segment that drives the album to an emotional climax. This work is indescribably good and an absolute must for anyone who revels in dark sonic experiences. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Dead Men Don’t Tell Tales”:

https://paranoiainducta.bandcamp.com/track/dead-men-dont-tell-tales

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)