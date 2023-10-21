Gwenn Trémorin & Anatoly Grinberg – Fire Pulsations (EP – Ant-Zen)

#image_title

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental, Industrial, Tribal, Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Fire Pulsations” released by the collaborative duo Gwenn Trémorin (Flint Glass, Tzolk’in) – Anatoly ‘Tokee’ Grinberg comes as an addition to the remarkable debut album “Singularity Spectrum”. The EP features two new tracks plus three remixes.

Content: Both new cuts remain diversified but sound rather down-tempo compared to the album. Slow, broken, beats have been mixed with deep, vibrating, sound treatments. Both new songs have been remixed respectively by Zeller and Eks.Center while the song “Purple Vibrations” (originally released on the album) has been remixed by Stendeck.

+ + + : I definitely prefer the album to the EP although both new cuts are worthy of examination. It however sounds like the remixes -and especially the one by Zeller, have been more inspiring. Zeller injected an intelligent Techno touch to “Tempus Pulsations”. Another noticeable cut is the refined remix of Stendeck.

– – – : This work sounds a bit different to the album and is as mentioned above simply an addition.

Conclusion: There clearly is a sort of chemistry between both artists but I especially recommend listening to the album first.

Best songs: “Tempus Pulsations – Zeller Remix”, “Purple Vibrations – Stendeck Remix”, “Tempus Pulsations.

Rate: 7½.

Artists:www.facebook.com/gwenn.tremorin / www.facebook.com/TokeePaindonor

Label:www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official